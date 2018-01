Find out more about how the colour you wear can change your life as the House of Colour at Goltho Gardens near Wragby holds an open day this Saturday, January 20.

The drop-in event will see mini talks about colour at 11am and 2.15pm, or turn up between 10.30am and 3.30pm for a chat with Lesley.

Admission is free and includes refreshments.

Fore more information call 07938 913036, email lesley.burton@houseofcolour.co.uk