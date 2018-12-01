Chocolate delights at Spa Afternoon WI

At the November meeting, Alan Dixon from Special Edition Chocolate of Market Rasen was the speaker.

He explained the history of chocolate and its many changes - usually to save money - as well as its place in sustaining the forces in the past.

Special Edition offers numerous flavours of chocolate and Alan handed around many of them for his audience to try.

Everyone enjoyed this final formal meeting of the year.

On December 6, members will be meeting at The Abbey Lodge in Woodhall Spa for a Christmas lunch, where there will also be entertainment from folk-singing duo Nigel and Terri.

The next monthly meeting will be on Wednesday, January 9, in St Peter’s Church Hall, Woodhall Spa, when the Rev Sue Bradley will be telling us about ‘Rachael Alice – My Great Grandma’.