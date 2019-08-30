Charity opening for Fotherby gardens

Three Fotherby gardens will open this weekend in support of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

Shepherds Hey is a small garden packed with unusual and interesting perennials.

The rear garden takes advantage of the panoramic views over open countryside with colour themed borders.

Woodlands features a mature woodland garden with many unusual plants.

The third garden is at Nut Tree Farm.

Recently established, the garden covers over an acre with stunning views of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

It includes a sweeping herbaceous border and a rill running from the raised terrace to the large pond.

The gardens will be open from 11am to 5pm this Sunday, September 1.

Combined admission for the three gardens is £5, with children free.

Refreshments available at Woodlands.