Long standing chair of the Cameo Club of Kirkby on Bain and Roughton, Sue Wright stood down this year and thanks were given to her for all her hard work over the years.

Carmita Booth was elected new chair.

Cameo stands for Come and Meet Each Other and meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 7.30pm in Roughton Village Hall.

Any money raised through entrance fees, raffles and number lottery goes towards the club’s chosen charity, which this year is the RNLI.

Although traditionally a women’s group, men have attended outside visits and activities. This year, the new committee made the decision to actively encourage men to attend.

The past year has seen a wide range of talks, including the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, bat handlers - with live exhibits; a best selling author from Louth, a criminal lawyer from Sheffield and a talk about Chatsworth House in Derbyshire. In February, Jill Russell gave a talk on the theme of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ sharing some her genealogical research. In March, Paul Robinson, the operations manager for Tattershall Castle entertained. His obvious enthusiasm for his job shone through and he gave many interesting facts about the castle and its history.

The next meeting, on April 17, will welcome Coningsby and Tattershall Strummers, with ‘Ukulele and All its Delights’.

On May 15, there will be a visit to the RNLI station at Skegness. There is a limit of 35 allowed on the trip, so any non-members who wish to go should call 07709 684635.