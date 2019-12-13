Belchford seasonal service

The festive season will be celebrated at Belchford this Sunday, December 15.

All ages are invited to go along to the Children’s Candlelight Carol Service, which will start at 5pm.

Joining the congregation to lead the singing at this special seasonal event will be choristers from Lincoln Cathedral.

The congregation is invited to stay after the service to enjoy some refreshments.

For more information call June on 01507 533514 or Barbara on 01507 534120.

For information on other services in the area visit www.southwoldsgroup.org.uk