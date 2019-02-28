Barn dance fun with Coningsby & Tattershall Lions

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club held their annual barn dance, when the young, the very young and the young at heart had great fun dancing the night away to Rake Up.

It was an enjoyable evening, with the family of Lions preparing and serving a sausage and mash supper with fruit pie dessert.

Lions barn dance event EMN-190225-095505001

A total of £522 was raised, which will go to the Lions charity fund, which in turn is used to support a range of worthy causes.

Thanks go to everyone who went along and supported the event.

The Lions have also given sincere thanks to S B Barker (Electrical & TV) Ltd who sponsored the event; J Ward Deliveries; Gibbet Nook Co-op and Bookers of Boston, who also made generous donations of supplies.