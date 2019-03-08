Ace time for Lions charity fund

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions played their cards right at their Bridge Day and came up trumps, raising £246 for charity.

Players received a warm welcome and morning coffee; played cards for two hours and then enjoyed a roast beef lunch, cooked and prepared by Lions club members.

A further two hours’ play ensued, before afternoon tea and the prize presentations.

The Lions’ next Bridge Day will be on Tuesday, September 10, with tickets £15 per person; you do need a partner.

Contact Lion Michael on 01526 342036 for information and to book.