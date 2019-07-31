Make a nomination to recognise Lincolnshire’s amazing hospital staff

Next year’s United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) Staff Awards are now open for nominations.

This is an opportunity for the people of Lincolnshire to recognise the hard work, dedication and care shown by hospital staff working across the county.

Nominations can be made in 11 categories recognising care and compassion, great teamwork, research and innovation and unsung heroes amongst other things.

Anyone can make a nomination - staff, patients, and members of the public.

The Great Patient Experience Award is especially important, as it is open only to patient nominations, and winners are judged by a panel of patients.

Since launching in 2013, the ULHT Staff Awards have received thousands of nominations for staff across Lincolnshire’s hospitals in all sorts of roles, both clinical and non-clinical.

Trust Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “I know how hard staff across the NHS work.

“The staff awards are a brilliant way to recognise our staff and the amazing work that they do.

“I’m really looking forward to my first ULHT Staff Awards and would really encourage anyone who has experienced or observed great care or service, to make a nomination. We want to make the next ceremony even bigger and better than ever before.”

To nominate someone for an award, fill in a form on the Trust website at https://www.ulh.nhs.uk/about/staff-awards/

Paper copies will also be available on Lincolnshire’s hospital sites.