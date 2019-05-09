Lincolnshire Co-op drop-in sessions ask ‘what’s on your bucket list’?

Visitors to Lincolnshire Co-op outlets are being asked for their ultimate bucket list ideas to help start conversations and break down barriers around death during Dying Matters Awareness Week.

Dying Matters Awareness Week is a national campaign which this year will run from Monday May 13 to Sunday May 19: https://www.dyingmatters.org/AwarenessWeek

From adrenaline-fuelled adventures and far-flung travel destinations to things closer to home, such as visiting a Lincolnshire landmark or watching the sunset at the coast, all sorts of suggestions about what you would like to do before you die will be collected by Lincolnshire Co-op funeral colleagues at a series of drop-in events around the county.

The ideas will be added to a board at each location to help get discussions going. The events will also be a chance to discuss future wishes and ask the Society’s friendly and professional funeral colleagues any questions.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Head of Funerals David Dernley said: “Death isn’t an easy subject for anyone and can feel even more difficult to talk about when we’re faced with it, so it’s important that these conversations take place.

“We hope that bringing people together in these local, familiar locations to add their bucket list ideas to the mix and meet our funeral colleagues will spark lots of discussions.”

The events are being held at the following locations:

Monday May 13:

 Ruskington Food Store, High Street, Ruskington, Sleaford, NG34 9DY. 10am-12pm

 Spilsby Market, Buttercross Market Place, Spilsby, PE23 5JT. 9:30am-12pm

Tuesday May 14:

 Market Rasen Food Store, John Street, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, LN8 3HH. 9am-11am

 Heckington Food Store, 1 High Street, Heckington, Sleaford, NG34 9RA. 10am-12pm

 Alford Market, Market Place, Alford, LN13 9EB. 9.30am-12pm

Wednesday May 15:

 Louth Market, Cornmarket, Louth, LN11 9PD. 9am-2pm

 Caistor Food Store, 16 High Street, Caistor, Lincolnshire, LN7 6QF. 9am-11am

 Woodville Road Food Store, Woodville Road, Boston, PE21 8BB. 10am-12pm

 Coningsby Food Store, Silver Street, Coningsby, LN4 4SG. 10am-12pm

Thursday May 16:

 Mablethorpe Funeral Home, Clifton House, High Street, Mablethorpe, LN12 1AU. 10am-2pm

 Horncastle Market, Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HB. 9am-1pm

Friday May 17:

 Meridale Youth and Community Centre, 1 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe, LN12 2ET. 10am-1pm.