Free mental health self-care courses across Lincolnshire

People across Lincolnshire can access free courses designed to encourage mental health self-care and awareness through the NHS led Lincolnshire Recovery College.

Today, as World Mental Health Day focuses on suicide prevention, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) is promoting self-care as a part of their prevention work.

This time of year is also the start of a new academic year, and the Lincolnshire Recovery College has launched their new prospectus for the autumn term.

The Recovery College helps people better self-manage their mental health challenges by using an educational based approach. It enables people to recognise and develop their personal

resourcefulness in order to become experts in their self-care, make informed choices and do the things they want to in life.

The College, managed by LPFT, was set up in 2014 and runs courses across the county. Lincolnshire’s Recovery College is one of the few recovery colleges in the UK developing strong

partnerships with further education colleges such as Boston, Grantham, Stamford and Lincoln College.

Courses include (but are not limited to):

 Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP)

 Dreaming of a better sleep

 Making myself heard

 Stressed out?

 Understanding psychosis

 Feeling the fear (anxiety)

 Bouncing back – mental health resilience

It is easy to sign up for a Recovery College course by going to www.lpft.nhs.uk/recovery-college and completing an online application form.

Service Development Lead, Kathryn Hopkins explained that it’s not just people with a mental health diagnosis who can benefit from the courses.

“Our ethos is hope, control and opportunity. Our courses are designed to promote understanding and help to improve people’s wellbeing; supporting people to live well in their communities," she said: "The Recovery College is open to anyone over the age of 16; if you live with mental ill health, know someone who does or just want to find out more about mental health, then we can help.

"We have a great range of courses from how to manage stress better, to understanding mental health resilience,

“Hosting the courses in an academic setting rather than in an NHS building helps reduce the stigma of mental health problems, and allows people to attend as a student to focus on their personal recovery.

“We encourage people to learn more about how they can look after their own mental wellbeing and inspire students to live a fulfilled life regardless of any ongoing symptoms they may experience.

“You can simply apply online or give us a call, and you could join us on a course the same day.”

A former student of the College said: “I now feel more able to talk openly, free from judgement.”

To find out more information, or to enquire about the Recovery College, please contact recoverycollege@lpft.nhs.uk or go to www.lpft.nhs.uk/recovery-college .