Find out more about cancer treatment at Lincoln Hospital open day

Patients and the public can find out more about how cancer is treated at a hospital open day this month.

The oncology centre at Lincoln County Hospital is opening up its doors between 9.30am and noon next Saturday, November 9.

There will be displays and information in the main waiting room and the chemotherapy suite will also be open to look around.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions about radiotherapy and chemotherapy and will be running tours so visitors can see the radiotherapy treatment machines and equipment in action.

Jane Hall, Macmillan Specialist Radiographer, said: “Our oncology department serves the wider Lincolnshire population and we want to allow an opportunity for people who live further afield to see the department outside of its working hours.

“We hope any patients waiting to attend for treatment will feel able to come and ask any questions, so we can help put them at ease before they start treatment.

“Many of the supporting healthcare professionals, who help look after our patients, will also be available to give information and advice.

“We can also offer information and advice to anyone interested in the various careers within oncology.”

For further information call 01522 307399.