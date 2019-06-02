9 #TRUTHS about eating disorders - but there is help in Lincolnshire

Today is World Eating Disorder Day - and it comes with the announcement of a drop-in event later this month to highlight the support available in Lincolnshire.

Staff from the eating disorders service, who work for Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT), have organised the awareness event to help promote the invaluable work they do in caring for people battling a variety of conditions, including anorexia nervosa and bulimia.

The team is inviting members of the public, GPs and other healthcare providers to go along to Lincoln City Football Club on Saturday, June 15, and discover more about the service in general.

Building on from previous open days, Heather Killick, Team Coordinator for LPFT’s Eating Disorders Service said she wanted to further spread the word about the help and support her staff can offer the people of Lincolnshire.

“There’s been a lot of media attention around eating disorders and body image recently but I don’t think a lot of people are aware of the service in Lincolnshire,” she said.

“This day is really about getting people to make that first brave step in getting help, or perhaps someone has concerns about a loved one’s eating habits and thinks they might have an eating disorder.”

During the eating disorders event there will be an opportunity to hear stories form people who live with eating disorders, detailing the help and support they have received, in addition to browsing a variety of stands promoting other Trust services. Carers and family members of people suffering with eating disorders will be also available on hand to share their experience of supporting their loved ones.

LPFT’s event will take place from 11am to 4pm at the Lincoln City Football Club, Legends Lounge, Sincil Bank Stadium, Lincoln LN5 8LD. There’s no need to book, members of the public and professionals can drop in any time. There will be light refreshments available.

NINE #TRUTHS ABOUT EATING DISORDERS

World Eating Disorder Day sees a global call for organisations and individuals to recognise a series of key ‘TRUTHS’ about what an eating disorder is and is not.

The nine cited by the action day organisers are:

Truth #1: Many people with eating disorders look healthy, yet may be extremely ill.

Truth #2: Families are not to blame, and can be the patients’ and providers’ best allies in treatment.

Truth #3: An eating disorder diagnosis is a health crisis that disrupts personal and family functioning.

Truth #4: Eating disorders are not choices, but serious biologically influenced illnesses.

Truth #5: Eating disorders affect people of all genders, ages, races, ethnicities, body shapes and weights, sexual orientations, and socioeconomic statuses.

Truth #6: Eating disorders carry an increased risk for both suicide and medical complications.

Truth #7: Genes and environment play important roles in the development of eating disorders.

Truth #8: Genes alone do not predict who will develop eating disorders.

Truth #9: Full recovery from an eating disorder is possible. Early detection and intervention are important.