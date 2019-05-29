St Hugh’s pupils celebrate scholarships

Nine pupils from St Hugh’s Prep School in Woodhall Spa are celebrating after gaining a bumper crop of scholarships to their future schools.

Last half-term, the pupils were assessed by independent senior schools and a number of top scholarships were awarded.

These were: George P – CB Fry All-rounder Scholarship to Repton (2020); Pippa S – Sport Scholarship to Oundle; Ava W – Sport Scholarship to Ryde; William H – Sport Scholarship to Oakham; Jake W – Sport Scholarship to Lincoln Minster; Harry S – Sport Scholarship to Lincoln Minster; Gabriel S – Drama Scholarship to Lincoln Minster; Jack C – Music Scholarship to Oakham and Lincoln Minster; Lorenzo F – Music and Sport Scholarship to Lincoln Minster and Music Tuition Award to Repton

Headmaster of St Hugh’s, Chris Ward said: “We are extremely proud of the pupils, who have excelled across the full range of disciplines including Music, Sport and Drama.

“This success is testament to all their hard work, and to the dedication and commitment of our teachers.

“I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve at the very highest level at their future schools.

“I offer my warmest congratulations to them all.”

St Hugh’s is ranked in the top ten best value prep schools in the Good Schools Guide.