Sir is top of the class at St Hugh’s

Director of Studies at St Hugh’s Woodhall Spa, Gavin Sinnott, has been shortlisted in the top 25 leading influencers and innovators in the independent schools’ sector for his work with their Visible Learning programme.

The iExcellence company runs the awards, called i25, which looks to celebrate influencers and innovators who have made an impact.

The winner will be announced at gala dinner in London on 19 March 2020.

Each of the 25 nominees will give a short presentation during the evening, where the judges will be looking for outstanding examples of either innovation or influence.

Headmaster, Jeremy Wyld said: “Visible Learning underpins the education on offer at St. Hugh, from Early Years up to Year 8.

“Based on the latest evidence and research, it makes sure our focus is on what makes the biggest difference to pupils’ learning and so ensures all pupils make the greatest possible progress.

“I am extremely grateful to Gavin Sinnott for his tireless work in developing this and also for giving St Hugh’s a leading role in this exciting field.

“He is supported by inspirational colleagues and this whole programme has been of benefit to every one of our pupils and staff.

“As educators, we encourage our children to take risks and overcome challenges and this has been a fantastic opportunity to do precisely that ourselves.”