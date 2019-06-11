Schools across county close due to drainage and flooding issues

Lincolnshire County Council has issued a list of schools currently affected by the bad weather:
Primary schools
Wrangle Primary School - school closed at 12pm due to drainage and flooding issues
Old Leake Primary - closed due to drains backing up.
Spalding Primary School - closed due to blocked drains
Secondary schools
Banovallum, Horncastle - school is closed to all students EXCEPT GCSE students. All other year groups should contact the school for advice.
Colleges
The Peele Community College, Long Sutton - closed 12/06/19 to all year 7 - 10 students due to extensive flooding on site and in classrooms. Open for year 11 students to attend their GCSE exams.
