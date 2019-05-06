Mrs Bourn leaves after 13 years at Horncastle school

A staff member at a Horncastle school who has been in her role for 13 years has moved on to pastures new - but she will still have a close link to the school she has grown to love dearly.

Rachel Bourn has spent the last 13 years working in the Sixth Form common room at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, in Horncastle.

Often referred to as the ‘Sixth Form mum’ Mrs Bourn has developed a great relationship with staff and pupils alike at QEGS.

Speaking to the Horncastle News, Mrs Bourn said: “I have had 13 wonderful years working in the Sixth Form common room supporting both the Head of Sixth Form and the students.

“Indeed I am usually referred to as the ‘Sixth Form mum’.

“The Sixth Form students are very good company and each day is different.

“It is invigorating to work with 200 busy, amusing and above all, clever students; they certainly keep you on your toes.

“I have been overwhelmed with their generous gifts on my leaving.”

Mrs Bourn, who attended QEGS as a pupil, is looking forward to a new challenge which will still see her spend time at the school she loves - but in an entirely different capacity.

Mrs Bourn explained: “I’ve been Sixth Form Administrator for 13 years and am now going to be the Clerk to Horncastle Education Trust which is the multi-academy trust which includes four schools - QEGS, Banovallum, New York Primary School and Frithville Primary School.

“I’ll still be based at QEGS but will be very part time.”

“I am still in touch with many students and only last week I received a postcard from a former Head Girl who is currently studying in USA.

“I’m going to miss the hustle and bustle of the common room.

“But I will be keeping an eye on the students from the Horncastle Education Trust office within school.

“Their new ‘Sixth Form Mum’ is Sue Darwin who has already started with us.

“Mrs Darwin has already commented on the friendliness of the students.”