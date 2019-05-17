‘Good’ Ofsted rating for West Ashby school

A school in West Ashby which provides education to permanently excluded pupils, and those at risk of exclusion, has been rated as ‘Good’ following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Lincolnshire County Council has commissioned places at Build-a-Future Independent School, in Main Street, since it registered as an independent school last year.

The school has been rated ‘Good’ for effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment and outcome for pupils, but ‘Requires Improvement’ for personal development, behaviour and welfare’.

The report praised the school for a curriculum which provides ‘an effective balance between academic subjects, vocational learning and pupils’ personal development’.

Ofsted also praised ‘senior leaders for having excellent knowledge and understanding of pupils’ emotional and social needs’.

Proprietor Chris Jones converted a shed in his West Ashby garden into the Build-a-Future Independent School.

Mr Jones said: “It’s been an incredible journey - we started out with students in a converted shed in our garden, to now having Department for Education approval to educate 125 learners.”

Adam Webb, director and headteacher of Build-a-Future added: “As an alternative curriculum provider for almost 20 years, we estimate we have worked with some four thousand young people, helping them to reengage with their education and to achieve positive transitions into adult life.

“Now an independent school, our values and ethos remain transparently clear; to continue to deliver high quality provision for our learners and to develop and grow to meet the needs of Lincolnshire’s young people for many years to come.”

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive lead for Adult Care, Health and Children’s Services, added: “Build a Future have provided excellent support and care for some of Lincolnshire’s most disadvantaged and disaffected young people for nearly twenty years.

“We were delighted to commission places after they registered as an independent school last year and this ‘Good’ Ofsted judgement has confirmed that these vulnerable adolescents are in the safest of hands.”