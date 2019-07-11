Challenging careers day at Banovallum

Banovallum School held a Year 10 careers day, when a number of visitors gave up their time to support the students by helping them think about their career choices.

Finance 4 kids , First College, Lincoln University,the NHS , the RAF and Cathedral Training all took part in the successful, informative day.

Some activities took the form of a lecture whereas others were more interactive.

In particular, the tetrahedron task proved to be quite a challenge.

Students are pictured above having managed to complete the challenge.