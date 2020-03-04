The Ship Inn sails again after 12-month closure

The Ship Inn, in Horncastle, will reopen on Friday March 13 following a £127,000 refurbishment, provided by community pub operator Hawthorn Leisure.

Hawthorn Leisure, which owns more than 700 community pubs across England, Wales and Scotland, has recruited husband and wife team Scott and Molly McLachlan to manage the pub, which is ideally situated just off the high street.

A local couple, who both grew up in Lincolnshire, with backgrounds in hospitality including industry qualifications, Scott and Molly are the ideal choice to manage the pub.

The McLachlans have always wanted to return to Horncastle, having such fond memories of the town.

Molly said about the reopening: “We’re absolutely delighted to be managing The Ship Inn. Our fondest childhood memories are from time spent in Horncastle.

“One of my earliest memories here is when I rescued an injured duckling, and I’ve been in love with the place ever since.

“We’ve always planned to come back to the town when the time was right, so when we discovered we were having our second child, we made the decision to come home and raise our children in what we truly believe is the gem of Lincolnshire.”

Following the refurbishment, the pub will have a newly-renovated interior featuring a new bar, flooring, and fresh interior décor.

There will also be six TV screens throughout the two-roomed pub showing Sky Sports, BT Sport, and horse racing.

On-site parking will also be available, free of charge, to all The Ship Inn customers.

Customers will also be able to enjoy the refreshed rear garden with children’s play area, and as the pub is dog friendly, it’s somewhere to bring the whole family; plus, if you’re unable to sit outside then there are board games available to enjoy indoors.

Hawthorn Leisure managing director of operations, Mark McGinty, said: “We want all of our pubs to be thriving community hubs, so Scott and Molly are a fantastic fit for The Ship Inn. They both absolutely love the area and we believe we’ve found a great team to manage this pub in the ever-growing, vibrant town of Horncastle.”.

Weekly quiz nights will also be a new addition to the pub, as well as regular poker nights, occasional weekend entertainment, and charity car boot sales and coffee mornings to support the local ‘Help the Aged’ charity.

Visit www.facebook.com/TheShipInnHorncastle to find out more.