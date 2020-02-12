Public consultation on Tesco plans for Mablethorpe

Three public consultation events will be held in Mablethorpe next week, following the revival of their plans to build a new superstore in the town.

As reported previously, the proposal for land off Golf Road was shelved in January 2015 following cut-backs, but the plans were revived in October last year.

This week, a Tesco spokesman said: “The proposed new store represents major investment in Mablethorpe, and we’re pleased that the scheme will deliver a significant number of new jobs as well as Tesco’s popular local community grant schemes, Bags of Help and our surplus food distribution programme, Community Food Connection.

“Ahead of our planning application, we will be holding a public consultation where we will share with the local community details of our plans for the site.”

All three public consultation events will take place at The Dunes in Central Promenade, Mablethorpe, on the following dates:

• Thursday February 20 (from 5.30pm to 7.30pm)

• Friday February 21 (from 10am to 7pm)

• Saturday February 22 (from 9am to 11am).

Anyone who has questions or feedback, but is unable to attend the consultation events, can email mablethorpe.feedback@tesco.com