‘Miscanthus farm walk’ in Louth tomorrow

Farmers are being encouraged to consider growing Miscanthus as an alternative crop - and a farm walk will take place in Louth tomorrow (Thursday) for farmers who are interested in finding out more.

Grown under contract, whole bales of Miscanthus are used to fuel renewable energy power stations, supported by long-term government grants.

The biomass crop grows well on almost any soil type with minimum inputs and is harvested each spring for potentially 20 years or more.

Farmers interested in finding out more about growing it are invited to a farm walk in Louth tomorrow (May 23) to hear from Miscanthus specialist Terravesta, and see a crop. The host of the walk is arable farmer, Peter Strawson, who grows 34 hectares of Miscanthus on his outlying land and saw the first harvest this year.

Mr Strawson said: “The Miscanthus is on very good quality land but it’s outlying, meaning the combine etc has to be moved a long way, so it’s not practical or cost-effective to grow cereals on it.

“The agricultural sector is hopelessly uncertain, as always, and with Miscanthus you have some most welcome long-term assurance.

“Generally, Miscanthus takes care of itself after its establishment and you don’t have to supervise or cultivate it.

“You don’t need sophisticated machinery to harvest it and local contractors are experienced with the crop, they work closely with Terravesta and take care of the harvest.”

The Louth walk is free of charge and takes place between 9am and 12 noon. A complimentary full English breakfast is provided.

To book and find out more about the open day host, Terravesta, visit www.terravesta.com/events.