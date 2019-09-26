McDonalds submits application for Louth restaurant

An application for a McDonald's restaurant and a nearby coffee shop has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

The McDonald's restaurant and the coffee shop (operation to be confirmed) would be sited on the Fairfield Industrial Estate, near the existing Shell petrol station.

McDonalds and coffee shop - planning application.

The fast food giant confirmed their interest in bringing a restaurant to Louth back in the summer.

The planning application, submitted and validated this month, states the desire to build a single storey restaurant with drive-thru facility, the erection of a coffee shop with drive-thru facility, provision of 73 car parking spaces, two electric vehicle charging bays, and associated cycle parking, landscaping, vehicular access, and other associated works.

The application proposal promises to create approximately 85 full and part time jobs, and aims to "deliver important new inward investment" in the town.

More on this story as we have it...