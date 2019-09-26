Executive Board backs plans for new ELDC headquarters and college

East Lindsey District Council’s Executive Board has supported plans to create a new education facility and wider public sector hub in Horncastle.

The Council’s Executive Board will recommend to the Full Council on October 9 that land be purchased to facilitate the creation of the further education centre and Public Sector Hub, which would be located on Mareham Road on part of the former Horncastle College site.

Alongside the proposed new education facility, which the District Council is looking to progress with Boston College, the site would be home to wider office facilities to accommodate a number of public sector partners, including East Lindsey District Council.

The projected project cost for the creation of the further education facility and public sector hub is £8.25m, and the Board are requesting that the Council allocate up to £6.23m towards this.

The Council is seeking funding of £1.52m from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership towards the total project costs.

The Council will also be exploring other income streams to support the project development and delivery, ensuring the project is cost neutral within 15 years.

The district has experienced a decline in further education provision in recent years and the proposed new education facility, linked to the requirements of local employers and adults, would mean that adult students and apprentices would be able to access education including university level courses, without having to leave East Lindsey.

Councillor Craig Leyland, East Lindsey District Council leader, said: “This is a very exciting project for the Council and I’m pleased that Executive Board colleagues have agreed to recommend it for approval by Council.

“A new education facility, in partnership with Boston College, would be a huge positive for the area – creating a quality education offer, helping residents realise their aspirations without having to leave the District and boosting the local economy by equipping our residents with the skills they need to access employment.

“Bringing together a number of public services in the way we’re hoping to not only brings the chance to be more innovative and dynamic but also enables collaboration between these services for the benefit of the local community.”