East Lindsey Business Awards: Past winners in focus

Organisers of the East Lindsey Business Awards are resuming their catch-up with past winners.

This week, it is the turn of Janet Stubbs from Woodthorpe Leisure Park.

Janet took home the Lifetime Achievement in Business Award in 2018 – recognising her long and distinguished business career.

Janet said it was wonderful to be nominated, and still isn’t sure who put her up for the award.

She said: “It really felt lovely when I heard I had been nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“It was a wonderful way to be acknowledged.

“I’m not sure how it happened, as I’m still not sure who nominated me!”

Speaking about how it felt to actually win and what the award has done for the business, Janet said: “It was a great honour and privilege.

“It was a real boost to the business to be recognised in this way.

“We now have 16 garden centres, a leisure park, golf course, driving range, fishing and an aquatic centre.

“I’m so proud of what my family has achieved over the years.

“My sons now run our business, but I’m still very hands on.

“I am often posted to our site at Chapel St Leonards on Wednesdays and Saturdays to keep me out of mischief!

“I always love to meet our visitors and holiday makers.

“I always delight in visiting Chapel as it is ever growing in popularity, it’s great to see that business flourish.

“We have also recently taken on Horncastle Garden Centre, so I enjoy hearing updates on how that is progressing.

“I also keep very busy looking after our six holiday homes, details of which can be found on our website.

“I’m beavering away at our holiday cottages, but I still find time to stop and pick up any litter I see on the roadside.

“I feel very passionate about our beautiful Lincolnshire countryside and it upsets me to see people neglecting it.

“If you see my Land Rover pulled up with my hazards on, feel free to come and say hello and help litter pick!”

Nominations for the 2019 Awards are open until midnight on June 30; categories are:

•Excellence in Customer Service •Accommodation Provider of the Year •Best New Business •Independent Retailer of the Year •Visitor Attraction of the Year •Lifetime Achievement in Business •Employer of the Year •Food and Drink Business of the Year •Apprentice/Young Entrepreneur of the Year •Best New Product or Innovation •People’s Choice Award – District’s Favourite Market Trader

Anyone interested in entering should go to www. e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and complete a nomination form or call 01507 613119 for more information.

As always, the Business Awards wouldn’t be possible without sponsorship from local businesses.

There is a range of sponsorship opportunities available; visit the website for more information.