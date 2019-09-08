East Lindsey Business Awards finalists in focus: Food and Drink Business of the Year

Our in-depth look at the 2019 East Lindsey Business Awards finalists continues this week, with The Stables Bar and Restaurant, Bottomley Distillers and The Railway Tavern in the spotlight.

All three are aiming to take home the Food and Drink Business of the Year Award.

The Railway Tavern was named Best Place to Eat at the 2018 awards'''Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce EMN-190830-171603001

Bottomley Distillers are up for three awards this year, also being in contention for the Best New Business and Best New Product/Innovation Awards.

Since they were established in 2016, Bottomley Distillers have developed their flagship product Pin Gin to become an internationally recognised product.

They are now branching out further to develop a Lincolnshire Grain Single Malt Whisky.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be finalists again this year.

“We are trying to grow and contribute towards a sector within Lincolnshire that just a few years ago didn’t exist and so we are honoured to be recognised for this.”

Maltby-le-Marsh based Grange Farm Park find themselves up for two awards this year for their on-site bar and restaurant, The Stables.

A commitment to using seasonal, ethically-sourced ingredients to create their varied menu, coupled with first class customer service, ensured their place as one of the finalists.

A spokesperson for Grange Farm Park said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for Food and Drink Business of the Year.

“It is a fantastic achievement for The Stables Bar & Restaurant now in our second year.

“We are committed to serving the best seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

“Our head chef and team continue to produce consistently delicious home cooked dishes daily and our experienced and professional front of house team always go the extra mile to ensure our customers leave happy.”

Aby’s Railway Tavern scooped the Best Place to Eat Award in 2018 – so they’ll be hoping to replicate that success this year.

Alongside supporting a number of local suppliers for their food and drink, the Railway Tavern team pride themselves on being able to adapt their menu to suit customers’ needs – even creating new dishes to ensure their requirements are met.

Dawn Jacklin from the Railway Tavern said: “It was an incredibly proud moment winning last year and also meant a great deal to all our customers.

“We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted again and have our hard work recognised two years in a row.”

Sponsoring the Food and Drink Business of the Year Award is Select Lincolnshire.

Select Lincolnshire gives the county’s food, drink, tourism, hospitality, agriculture and horticulture sectors a unified brand and membership who are supported through umbrella marketing activity and a programme of events, PR and communications.

Further sponsorship packages for awards are still available; visit www.elindsey.gov.uk/ELBASponsorship for more.

Award winners will be announced on September 27 at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa.

Tickets for the event are available to purchase from: www.lincschamber.co.uk/Event/east-lindsey-business-awards-2019