Bumper crop aim for new Horncastle business duo

The new partnership behind NFU Mutual in Horncastle has heralded a bright start and unveiled exciting expansion plans after the retirement of a town business stalwart.

Jayne Thornalley and Andrew Wilson have taken the reins at the rural insurer’s High Street agency following Richard Evison’s retirement after 33 years in the town.

Richard worked as a single agent at Horncastle for 23 years until Jayne joined him ten years ago.

He and Jayne boosted the staff roles from three to eight with the business growing five-fold during his tenure.

Jayne said: “These are enormous shoes to fill.

“We are all hugely respectful of what Richard has done here and the legacy he’s left.

“It’s really exciting, it’s a new partnership and we want to continue to have lots of active NFU branches and social activities, as well as growing the business with more commercial insurance.

“It’s great to have Andrew with me, who’s from a different generation with different contacts, and a different way of seeing things.

“It’s not just about the partnership but the staff too – we’re all in it together.”

Andrew, the former Lincolnshire county adviser for the NFU and an ex-grain trader, joined the business last summer.

He said: “I’d like to think I bring a lot of farming experience to the role, and I’m enjoying the challenge of the insurance industry, and getting to know our customers and farming members.

“When the opportunity came to join the Horncastle Agency I jumped at it because they are very successful, with a fantastic team.”

The new pair have been busy formulating a bumper crop of activities and social events for the area, with 23 different activities booked for 2019.

Such is the success of the branch that they have outgrown their current premises .

Andrew added: “We’re very proud to be a local employer supporting Horncastle and the surrounding area. We need to expand, but we’d love to stay in the town centre and help maintain its vibrancy.”