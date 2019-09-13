Big celebrations as Hunts Coaches mark 90th year

Hunts Coaches celebrated their 90th anniversary at their 2020 holiday brochure launch last Thursday evening.

Customers went along to the anniversary celebrations at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Alford, to be among the first to see the special Hunts Coaches’ cake, brochure, and the new editions for the coming year. It proved to be a great evening with over 160 people in attendance.

Directors Joe Hunt and Michael Hunt (the grandson and son of founder Michael Hunt), alongside the Mayor of Alford Grant Allen and tour driver Ben Abbott.

Customers had the opportunity to meet the Hunts Coaches’ team, learn more about their tours and to find out about the history of the Lincolnshire based, third generation family business in their ninth decade.

Customer Karen Haydon went along to the launch party. On the night, she said: “I went on an Isle of Wight holiday with Hunts Coaches for the first time with my friend. We had such a marvellous time.

“The weather was great and the value for money was outstanding. I have booked a holiday tonight too.”

Hunts Coaches celebrate their experienced and customer friendly staff. They provide luxury air-conditioned coaches, door to door departures within a large catchment area, and free parking for those who wish to meet the coach at the depot in Alford.

A Hunts Coaches spokesman said: “By sourcing a wide range of quality hotels, and tours with great local excursions which are all included in the price of your holiday, rest assured that they have something to suit all tastes and ages. They even include total luggage handling.

Michael Hunt, one of the company directors and the son of the company’s founder Fred Hunt, said: “It was great evening and fantastic to get together with our extended family during our 90th anniversary brochure launch.

“We would like to thank passengers for their continued support and for coming along and speaking to us on the evening, without them this wouldn’t be possible.”

The Hunts team would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed towards the great evening.

A raffle was held on the night, raising £145 for the Louth & District Hospice.

For more details about Hunts Coaches, including the brand new brochure and booking information, visit www.hunts-coaches.co.uk.