What’s on: January 11 - January 18, 2017

SEND YOUR DIARY DATES to horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk or call 01507 527530

Horncastle

Wednesday, January 11

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm. Details: 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm Step aerobics class, Stanhope Hall. £4. Beginners welcome. Details: 07946 509245.

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

THURSDAY, January 12

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at The Stanhope Hall, £3, including tea and biscuits.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY, January 13

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

SATURDAY, January 14

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Information: Mrs Jill King 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s..

SUNDAY, January 15

10am Family Service at St Mary’s.

10.30am Morning Worship at the Methodist Church

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

6pm Rejoice Service at the Methodist Church.

MONDAY, January 16

10am Music and movement for the over 50s at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing, 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School. All ages). Info: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap at The Dance House. Beginners 6pm-7pm; intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm. Details: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Details: 01673 857483 or 01507 525236.

TUESDAY, January 17

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Slimming World, Community Centre, 10am.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am - Come in and enjoy a chat, home-made cake, £1, (various craft and other activities will be on offer some weeks, Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

WEDNESDAY, January 18

9am Prayer Group at St Mary’s.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Horncastle History & Heritage in the Admiral Rodney Hotel, 7.30pm. Speaker: Mike Fowler - The Origins, Development & Decline of the East Lincolnshire Railway. Non-members £2.

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

WEDNESDAY, January 11

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa at 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

THURSDAY, January 12

Table Tennis St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

FRIDAY, January 13

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: 07725 487797.

SUNDAY, January 15

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

MONDAY, January 16

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

TUESDAY, January 17

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

WEDNESDAY, January 18

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

THURSDAY, January 12

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591,

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

FRIDAY, January 13

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, January 14

Family bingo in Wragby Town Hall. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

SUNDAY, January 15

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence Dancing. Bardney Village Hall. Contact Jeannette for details: 07724 907851. Lesson times vary.

MONDAY, January 16

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

TUESDAY, January 17

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

WEDNESDAY, January 18

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.