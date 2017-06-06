What’s on in the area: June 7 - June 14, 2017

Email your diary dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

Wednesday, June 7

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club, 7pm at the Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07971 122353

Thursday, June 8

The Bookworm Gang, for ages 4 to 8 years, at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Children’s Book Club, for ages 8 to 11 years, at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, June 9

Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Saturday, June 10

Games Day at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 12.30pm.

Free advice session on using your smart phone more productively, at Lions Den, Silver Street, Coningsby, between 2pm and 4pm run by Coningsby & Tattershall Leos.

Woodhall Spa Lions present: Back to the Sixties in the Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, with Ricky Valance. Tickets £10 from The Book Fayre, Woodhall Spa or 01526 353880.

Sunday, June 11

10.45am Communion at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Messy Church at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa, 3pm - 5pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, June 12

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

Bridge Club, 7pm at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa. Details: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Woodhall Spa WI in St Peter’s Hall, 7.30pm. Speaker: Doreen Read - Facts, Fibs and a Pinch of Salt. New members and visitors welcome.

Tuesday, June 13

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, June 14

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 12

VILLAGES

Wednesday, June 7

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, June 8

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

Friday, June 9

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, June 10

Minting and Gautby Floral Festival, 10.30am - 4.30pm. Theme: Pastimes and Hobbies in the Countryside. Refreshments and programmes at the village hall. Plant sale in the village hall. MR Ukulele duo performing in both churches.

Family Bingo at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. All welcome. In aid of hall funds. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, June 11

9.15am Communion at Stixwould.

Open Farm Sunday at Minting Park Farm, Gautby, 10am - 4pm.

Minting and Gautby Floral Festival, 10.30am - 4.30pm. Theme: Pastimes and Hobbies in the Countryside. Refreshments and programmes at the village hall. Minting Community Choir will be also be performing in both churches.

Village fete at Thimbleby, 2pm - 5pm, in the gardens of the Old Rectory and at the Village Hall.

Open gardens at Bag Enderby, 2pm - 5pm. Free parking at the church. Garden entrance £2.50. Proceeds to Tennyson Heritage Churches.

RBL Branch Poppy Service at Stixwould Church, 4pm, followed by refreshments.

Monday, June 12

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, June 13

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50s at Horsington Village Hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

Wednesday, June 14

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.