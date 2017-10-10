What’s on in Horncastle: October 18 - October 25, 2017

To have your event listed in the diary dates email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588.

Wednesday, October 11

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Community cinema at Stanhope Hall: Their Finest - starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy. Doors open 7pm, film 7.30pm. Advance tickets £3.50 from The Music Shop, Bull Ring, or £4 on the door. Refreshments available at the interval.

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Thursday, October 12

IT Support at the library, 9am - noon. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities, All welcome.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Train your brain at the library, 10am-noon. Exercise the grey matter with a selection of puzzles.

Horncastle Christian Aid soup lunch at Queen Street Methodist Church, noon - 1.30pm. All are very welcome.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at The Stanhope Hall, Boston Road. Entrance fee per session £3 per person - and there is a (free) tea and biscuits ‘break’ at about 2pm.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, October 13

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Saturday, October 14

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Information: Mrs Jill King 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s Church.

Sunday, October 15

10am Communion at St Mary’s Church.

10.30am Morning Worship at the Methodist Church.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

Community Choir Celebration featuring five local choirs, in St Mary’s Church and the Manor House Street Community Centre, 2.30pm. Free event, donations to Marie Curie.

6pm Rejoice Service at the Methodist Church.

Monday, October 16

IT Support at the library, 9am - noon. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

10am Music and movement for the over 50s at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Storytime at the library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Hear to Help drop-in at Ancaster Court, The Wong. NHS hearing aid maintenance, replacement batteries, information and advice, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm, at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Sarah 01673 857483 or Peter 01507 525236.

Tuesday, October 17

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Slimming World, Community Centre, 10am.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am, at the Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street. Cost £1.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. Term time only. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

Wednesday, October 18

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Celtic Eucharist at St Mary’s Church.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Papermaking at Stanhope Hall, 10am - 4.30pm. Cost £18. Book on 01507 607650. Part of Wolds Words.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: Joyce 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.