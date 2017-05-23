What’s on in Horncastle, May 24 - May 31, 2017

Email dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, May 24

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s. Church Tower Room.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

2.30pm Afternoon tea at Mothers’ Union.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Horncastle Theatre Company present - Cheshire Cats at the Lion Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Horncastle Music Shop, Bull Ring, call 01507 526566.

Thursday, May 25

IT Support at the library, 9am - 2pm. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Train your brain at the library, 10am-noon. Exercise the grey matter with a selection of puzzles.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at Stanhope Hall, Boston Road. £3 per person, inc tea and biscuits.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

Horncastle Theatre Company present - Cheshire Cats at the Lion Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Horncastle Music Shop, Bull Ring, call 01507 526566.

Friday, May 26

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Theatre Company present - Cheshire Cats at the Lion Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Horncastle Music Shop, Bull Ring, call 01507 526566.

Saturday, May 27

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Banovallum Bridge Club, indoor bowls club, Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Details: 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s Church.

Horncastle Canal Walk (3.5 miles): 6pm from the Market Place. Cost £3. Organised by the Sir Joseph Banks Society as part of the Wolds Walking Festival. www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk

Horncastle Theatre Company present - Cheshire Cats at the Lion Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Horncastle Music Shop, Bull Ring, call 01507 526566.

Sunday, May 28

10am Sung Eucharist with Healing and Sunday School at St Mary’s.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

10.30am Morning Worship at the Methodist Church.

Family fundraising event in aid of the Air Ambulance, at The Bull Hotel from noon. Spitfire fly past @ midday, hog roast , bouncy castle , face painter, fancy dress competition - cowboys/girls and Indians - and much more.

Monday, May 29

Bank holiday, so check details.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm, at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. 01673 857483 or 01507 525236.

Tuesday, May 30

Chalkstreams V Crayfish Walk (5.5 miles): 9.30am from the Market Place. Free, donations to LWWF welcome. Organised by the Lincolnshire Chalkstreams Project as part of the Wolds Walking Festival. www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Slimming World, Community Centre, 10am.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am, at the Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street. Cost £1.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm . Details: 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. Term time only. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

Wednesday, May 31

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Celtic Eucharist at St Mary’s.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Horncastle and The Henge Walk (6 miles): 4pm from the market place (outside Mantles). Cost £3. Organised by Heritage Lincolnshire as part of the Wolds Walking Festival. www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.