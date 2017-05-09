What’s on in Horncastle: May 10 - May 17, 2017

SEND YOUR DIARY DATES to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Wednesday, May 10

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s.

Luncheon Club at the Community Centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Market Place. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby: 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie: 07946 509245

Stretch ‘n’ Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan: 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Info: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Thursday, May 11

IT Support at the library, 9am - 2pm. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Train your brain at the library, 10am-noon. Exercise the grey matter with a selection of puzzles.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at The Stanhope Hall, Boston Road. Entrance fee per session £3 per person - and there is a (free) tea and biscuits ‘break’ at about 2pm.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School, 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah: 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, May 12

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Chess and scrabble club at the library, 3.30pm - 4.30pm.

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre presents: Bouncers, at the Lion Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 and £6 from Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 525556.

Saturday, May 13

Horncastle Arts & Music Festival in St Mary’s Church, 10am - 4pm. Free admission. Includes:

10.15 - 10.45am Young Stagers rehearsal - Jungle Book, in St Mary’s Church.

1.30pm - 2pm Chris & Shena Liversedge perform in St Mary’s Church.

2pm - 4pm Chris Hinkins performs ‘Festival Overture’ by Don Ford, in St Mary’s Church

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Details: 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s Church.

Horncastle Choral Society Spring Concert in St Mary’s, 7.30pm. Admission free. Part of the Horncastle Arts & Music Festival

Sunday, May 14

10am - Christian Aid Service at St Mary’s.

Horncastle Arts & Music Festival in St Mary’s Church, 10am - 4pm.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

Octangle, Male Voice, in concert at St Mary’s Church, 7.30pm. Free admission. Part of the Horncastle Arts & Music Festival

Monday, May 15

IT Support at the library, 9am - noon. Drop in to see Kevin for help with your computer problems.

Horncastle Arts & Music Festival in St Mary’s Church, 10am - 4pm. Includes:

10.15am - 11am Primary School trumpets with David Chambers

1pm - 2pm Organ playing workshop - Chris Hinkins, at St Mary’s Church.

2pm - 2.30pm Primary School sing-a-long session, at St Mary’s Church.

10am - Music and movement for the over 50s at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

10am - noon Listening Ear Hub at St Mary’s.

Storytime at the library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

5.30pm - 7pm Brownies open meeting at St Mary’s Church, part of the Art and Music Festival.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School. All ages. Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm, at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

7.30pm - 9.30pm Community Choir open rehearsal in St Mary’s Church, part of the Art and Music Festival.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Sarah: 01673 857483 or Peter: 01507 525236.

Tuesday, May 16

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Horncastle Arts & Music Festival in St Mary’s Church, 10am - 4pm. Includes:

10am - noon Learn to sketch, with the Rev Charles Patrick, in St Mary’s Church.

Noon - 1pm Lindsey Quartet concert in St Mary’s Church.

2pm - 3pm Wolds Wind Quartet concert in St Mary’s Church.

Slimming World, Community Centre, 10am.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am, at the Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street. Cost £1.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby: 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm - 7pm Banovallum Junior Brass Band open rehearsal in St Mary’s Church, part of the Art and Music Festival.

7.30pm - 9.30pm Banovallum Singers concert, free admission, part of the Art and Music Festival.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. Term time only. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

Banovallum Singers in concert at St Mary’s. 7.30pm. Admission free. Part of the Horncastle Arts & Music Festival

Wednesday, May 17

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Celtic Eucharist at St Mary’s.

Horncastle Arts & Music Festival in St Mary’s Church, 10am - 4pm. Includes:

1.45pm - 2pm Drum workshop with Banovallum and Primary Schools, in St Mary’s Church.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Concert by Banovallum School in St Mary’s, 12.30pm - 1.30pm. Admission free. Part of Horncastle Arts & Music Festival.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch ‘n’ Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: Joyce 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Gospellers and Horncastle Community Choir concert in St Mary’s, 7.30pm. Admission Free. Part of the Horncastle Arts & Music Festival.