What’s on: February 1 to February 8,2017

SEND YOUR DIARY DATES to horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk or call 01507 527530

WEDNESDAY, February 1

9am Prayer Group at St Mary’s.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Beginners welcome. 07946 509245.

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Puss in Boots at The Lion Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 from The Music Shop.

THURSDAY, February 2

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

10am Communion at St Mary’s.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities.

Train your brain at the library, 10am-noon. Exercise the grey matter with a selection of puzzles.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at The Stanhope Hall. £3, including tea and biscuits.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Harry Potter Night activity at the library, 4pm - 5pm.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World, Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

Puss in Boots at The Lion Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 from The Music Shop.

FRIDAY, February 3

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the community centre 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Louth Male Voice Choir at St Mary’s, 7.30pm Admission £10, concessions £5.

Puss in Boots at The Lion Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 from The Music Shop.

SATURDAY, February 4

Christian Aid coffee morning in the community centre, 10am-noon.

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Puss in Boots at The Lion Theatre, 3pm. Tickets £7 from The Music Shop.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Information: Mrs Jill King 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St. Mary’s.

Puss in Boots at The Lion Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 from The Music Shop.

SUNDAY, February 5

8am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

10am Parish Communion at St Mary’s.

10.30am Morning Worship at the Methodist Church

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

4pm Church@4 at St Mary’s.

MONDAY, February 6

10am Music and movement for the over 50s at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Storytime at the library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts .

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm, The Dance House, South Street. 01507 524740.

Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Sarah 01673 857483 or Peter 01507 525236.

TUESDAY, February 7

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Slimming World, Community Centre, 10am.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am - Enjoy a chat, home-made cake, £1, Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

U3A in Stanhope Hall, 10am. Speaker: Steve Shirley - RAF Fire Fighting Museum. Details: u3asites.org.uk/horncastle

WEDNESDAY, February 8

9am Prayer Group at St Mary’s.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet.. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

WEDNESDAY, February 1

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa at 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

THURSDAY, February 2

Knit an Natter at Woodhall Spa Library, 2.30pm - 4pm.

The Bookworm Gang, for 4 to 8-year-olds, at Woodhall Spa Library, 3.45pm - 4.30pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

FRIDAY, February 3

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Woodhall Spa Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, 10am - noon. Tea and coffee served to 11.30am.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: 07725 487797.

Saturday, February 4

Harry Potter Night at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

SUNDAY, February 5

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

MONDAY, February 6

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

TUESDAY, February 7

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

WEDNESDAY, February 8

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

WEDNESDAY, February 1

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

THURSDAY, February 2

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591,

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

FRIDAY, February 3

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, February 4

Jazz quintet, Heads South, at Mareham le Fen Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £10. Details: 01507 568651 or www.marehamlefenvillagehall.co.uk

SUNDAY, February 5

10am Communion at St Margaret’s, Thimbleby.

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence Dancing. Bardney Village Hall. Contact Jeannette for details: 07724 907851.

MONDAY, February 6

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

TUESDAY, February 7

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50’s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Nostalgic talk on 25 years of aerial crop spraying at Wragby Town Hall, 7pm. Doors open 6.30pm. Admission £4. In aid of the Meningitis Trust. Details from Bob or Anne on 01673 858574.

WEDNESDAY, February 8

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.