What’s on: December 21 - December 28, 2016

SEND YOUR DIARY DATES to horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

WEDNESDAY, December 21

9am Prayer Group at St Mary’s.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s.

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

THURSDAY, December 22

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

BCP Communion at St Mary’s, 10am.

Shoppers’ Carol Service at St Mary’s 11am.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities, All welcome.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at The Stanhope Hall, Boston Road. Entrance fee per session £3 per person - and there is a (free) tea and biscuits ‘break’ at about 2pm.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY, December 23

Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Christmas Eve

Children’s Nativity at St Mary’s, 2pm.

Crib Service at the Methodist Church, 4pm.

Carols by Candlelight at St Mary’s, 8pm.

Roman Catholic Carols at St Mary’s, 8.30pm.

Roman catholic Mass at St Mary’s, 9pm.

Midnight Mass at St Mary’s, 11.30pm.

Christmas Day

Christmas Day Communion at St Mary’s, 10am.

Morning service at the Methodist Church, 10.30am.

Wednesday, December 28

Prayer group at St Mary’s, 9am.

Celtic Eucharist at St Mary’s, 9.30am.

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND Tattershall

Wednesday, December 21

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa at 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

THURSDAY, December 22

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

FRIDAY, December 23

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Christmas Eve

Crib Service at Woodhall Spa, 6pm.

11.30pm Christmas Eve Communion at Woodhall Spa.

Christmas Day

Christmas Family Communion at Woodhall Spa, 10.30am.

Villages

WEDNESDAY, December 21

Carols by Candlelight service at St Margaret’s Church, Waddingworth, 7pm.

Hemingby Bowls Club at the village hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

THURSDAY, December 22

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

FRIDAY, December 23

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club in the village hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per session. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, December 24

Crib Service at Bucknall, 3pm.

Crib and Christingle Service at Benniworth, 3pm.

Carols round the Christmas tree at Donington on Bain churchyard, 6pm.

Midnight Mass at Hemingby Parish Church, 11.30pm.

Midnight Mass at Donington on Bain Parish Church, 11.30pm.

Carols will be sung around the Christmas Tree in Donington on Bain churchyard at 6pm

Christmas Day

Christmas Communion Prayer at Langton, 9.15am.

Communion at Great Sturton Parish Church, 10am.

Communion at Scamblesby Parish Church Scamblesby, 10am.