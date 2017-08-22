What’s on: August 23 - August 30, 2017

Email your dates for inclusion to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk or call 07803 505588

Horncastle

Wednesday, August 23

9am Prayer Group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Celtic Eucharist at St Mary’s.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: Joyce 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Horncastle Family History Group, 7.30pm in WI House, Banks Street. Mick Rawle - Parish Registers and Non Conformist Documents. Admission free.

Thursday, August 24

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities, All welcome.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Train your brain at the library, 10am-noon. Exercise the grey matter with a selection of puzzles.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at The Stanhope Hall, Boston Road. Entrance fee per session £3 per person - and there is a (free) tea and biscuits ‘break’ at about 2pm.

Informal lunchtime concert in St Mary’s Church, 1.15pm - 2pm (come and go as you please). Outdoor Cats (duo). Free admission. Coffee available.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Children’s activity at the library, 3pm - 4pm. Make your own secret agent disguise. Part of the Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge; ages 4 to 11 years.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

Friday, August 25

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Beer Festival at the Cricket Pavilion, off Coronation Walk, from 4pm. Great beer, cider, wines, food , sport and live music to enjoy.

Saturday, August 26

Beer Festival at the Cricket Pavilion, off Coronation Walk, from noon - 11pm. Great beer, cider, wines, food , sport and live music to enjoy

97th Annual Flower Show in Stanhope Hall, 2pm - 5pm. Admission £1. Refreshments available.

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Information: Mrs Jill King 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St Mary’s Church.

Sunday, August 27

10am Sung Eucharist at St Mary’s.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

10.30am Morning Worship at the Methodist Church.

97th Annual Flower Show in Stanhope Hall, 10.30am - 4pm. Admission £1. Refreshments available.

Monday, August 28

10am Music and movement for the over 50s at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Storytime at the library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap: beginners 6pm-7pm, intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm, at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Sarah 01673 857483 or Peter 01507 525236.

Tuesday, August 29

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Slimming World, Community Centre, 10am.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am, at the Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street. Cost £1.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. Term time only. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

Wednesday, August 30

9am Prayer group in St Mary’s Church Tower Room.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s.

10am - noon Colour your mood - colouring for adults - at the library.

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: Joyce 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Coming up..........

Wednesday, September 13

Community cinema at the Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm start . Viceroy’s House, starring Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson. Admission on door £4 or £3.50 advance from the Music Shop.

Wednesday, September 20

Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None’ at the Lion Theatre, 7.30pm nightly. Tickets £7 and £6 from Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 526566. Runs to Saturday, September 23.