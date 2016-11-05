Wartime nostalgia at Minting hall

If you are a nostalgia buff and love all things vintage and 1940s in particular, the latest Rural Touring show at Minting Village Hall is for you.

Based on a true story, Think of England is set in 1942 and is the heart-warming tale about wartime women organising tea dances for RAF servicemen.

The production is set in a rural village hall, where Bette and Vera invite you to a jolly good knees-up.

There will be plenty of opportunities for dancing, if you want to learn some steps you can, or you can just sit back and enjoy the show.

The show takes place on Friday November 11 at 7.30pm.

Doors and the bar open at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £10.50 and £8.50, including scones, jam and cream at the interval, from Horncastle Music Shop, Minting Park Farm Shop, 01507 578755 or mintingandgautby.co.uk/the-venue-at-minting-2/