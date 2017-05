John Godber’s ‘Bouncers’ comes to theatres in Horncastle and Wickenby this week.

Performed by the Amici Touring Company, the play shows a night on the tiles from the viewpoint of the men on the door.

Bouncers is at the Lion Theatre on Friday, May 12, with tickets £7 and £6 from Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 525556.

The play is also at The Broadbent Theatre on Saturday, May 13, with tickets £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101.