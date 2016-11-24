The bizarre and the brave at Grimsby Auditorium

The Circus of Horrors celebrates its 21st anniversary as it takes to the road with its latest incarnation The Never-ending Nightmare, including Grimsby Auditorium this Friday, November 25.

The spectacular features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre, brave and beautiful acts all woven into an Alice in Horrorland type story, driven by a mainly original soundscape and performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek.

Annually the Circus of Horrors plays more than 100 UK theatres and this tour has expanded to take in festivals throughout the world.

The Circus of Horrors started its gruesome beginnings at the 1995 Glastonbury Festival and became an instant hit, touring all over the world, including festival appearances with Alice Cooper, Eminem, Motley Crue, Oasis, Iron Maiden, The Manic St Preachers, Foo Fighters and many more.

The show starts at 7.30pm and is not suitable for children, however children are allowed if accompanied by an adult who is aware of the content of the show.

Tickets range from £19 to £25 and are available from 0300 300 0035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk