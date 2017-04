A new play set within the context of a criminal trial comes to the Broadbent Theatre at Wickenby on May 6.

Presented by Ginny Davis Productions, Learned Friends draws parallels between the worlds of football and the law and answers questions frequently put to barristers.

The performance starts at 7.30pm , with tickets £10 and £9.

Call the box office on 0300 400 0101 or visit the website at broadbenttheatre.org .