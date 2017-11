Horncastle Theatre Company will be taking to the stage of the Lion Theatre with ‘The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society Ladies production of Macbeth’ later this month.

The show will run from November 29 to December 2, with performances at 7.30pm nightly; doors open at 7pm

Tickets cost £7 and £6, available from Horncastle Music Shop in Bull Ring, 01507 526566.