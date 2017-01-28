Rhubarb Theatre goes round the world with Granny’s Game at Lincoln

Intrepid explorers of all ages are invited to join Rhubarb Theatre in their latest amazing adventure.

The great and glorious Granny’s Game is at Lincoln’s Drill Hall Arts Centre on Saturday, February 18, at 2pm.

Exploring while stuck at Gran’s, two children discover a most mysterious game and get more than they’ve bargained for when they start to roll the dice!

Wrestling the snakes and climbing the ladders, the brave players risk it all in a high-stakes quest they’ll never forget.

Full of masks, puppets, physical theatre and musical mayhem, Granny’s Game is based on the inspiring real-life heroism of Nellie Bly – journalist, writer, industrialist, inventor, and charity worker, who raced around the world in just 72 days.

For ticket information contact the box office on 01522 873894.