Play is elementary entertainment at The Broadbent in Wickenby

Sherlock Holmes embarks on his Farewell Tour at The Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby.

Before slipping into well-earned retirement, Holmes has prevailed upon his long-time companion Dr Watson, his landlady Mrs Hudson and Inspector Lestrade of Scotland Yard to join him in a farewell tour of the British Isles.

For the first time ever they will re-enact one of the detective’s most baffling unrecorded cases – The Case of the Prime Minister, the Floozie and the Lummock Rock Lighthouse – an affair upon whose outcome the security of Europe once hung by a thread.

Shrouded in secrecy until now, this case has finally been approved by the government for public disclosure.

The show is at the theatre this Friday, November 4, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or online at broadbenttheatre.org.