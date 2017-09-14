New faces take to the stage at Horncastle’s Lion Theatre

A cast of familiar faces - and some new to the town stage - feature in the Horncastle Theatre Company’s latest production.

Rehearsals are coming to an end for Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None’ with performances set for September 20 to September 23.

Tickets are available from Horncastle Music Shop on 01507 526566.

The bestselling crime novel of all time, having sold 100 million copies worldwide and was recently voted the world’s favourite Christie.

Ten strangers summoned to an isolated island get cut off by the weather.

Very soon, the guests, each struggling with their conscience, will start to die – one by one, according to the rules of the nursery rhyme ‘Ten Little Soldier Boys’ - a rhyme that ends with the most terrifying words of all: “…and then there were none.”