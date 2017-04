A warm and witty musical comedy based on the legendary friendship and professional collaboration of actor, playwright and songwriter Noel Coward and the alluring and charismatic actress Gertrude Lawrence comes to Lincoln on May 5.

Noel & Gertie features songs and scenes from shows to take the audience on a perfectly-orchestrated trip down memory lane.

The show is at Lincoln Theatre Royal on May 5; box office 01522 519999.