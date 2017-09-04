‘Little Voice’ is ready to make a big noise at Louth

The new in-house season at Louth’s Riverhead Theatre kick-starts next month with the award-winning comedy drama, ‘The Rise and Fall of Little Voice’.

The story, which created a starring role for Jane Horrocks through the popular 1990s film adaptation, tells the tale of a softly-spoken girl growing up in the North of England.

Her chief pleasure in life is losing herself in her father’s old record collection and mimicking the likes of Shirley Bassey, Judy Garland, Gracie Fields and Edith Piaf.

Her Mother’s latest boyfriend fancies himself as a promoter to the stars and things soon start happening for ‘Little Voice’ - for better or worse.

The show runs from September 11 to September 16, with tickets £8.50 and £5 from the box office on 01507 600350, open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 1pm), or online at www.louthriverheadtheatre.com .