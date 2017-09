If you fancy a good laugh, get down to Horncastle’s Lion Theatre this Saturday , September 30.

Opening the Knights of Comedy Evening will be Steve Rimmer, with the final headline act being Keith Carter.

Also performing are Liam Pickford and Paul Mutagejja, with Danny Sutcliffe as compere.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with tickets available at gigantic.com - search for Knights of Comedy.