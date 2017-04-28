Horncastle theatre: Non-stop action as Bouncers speak out

Amici Touring Theatre is back on the road, with a play showing a night on the tiles from the point of view of the men on the door.

John Godber’s Bouncers comes to Horncastle next month.

It’s Friday night in a town near you.

The music is playing, and it’s all happening at Cinders, the hottest spot in town.

Go along and see Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph play threatening bouncers, mincing lads on the make, giggly girls, pogo-ing punks, Hooray Henrys and a host of other characters.

Fast and furious, the action is non-stop against a backdrop of tatty, glitzy glamour and the flashing lights and pulsating beat of the disco floor.

Bouncers can be seen at the Lion Theatre on May 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7, with concessions £6,and are on sale at Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 525556.