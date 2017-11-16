Horncastle Players create Farndale style mayhem for Macbeth

Hold onto your hats, the ladies are back in town! And this time they are tackling Shakespeare.

Members of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society (aka The Horncastle Theatre Co) are here with their latest spectacular production.

Spurred on by their indomitable President, Mrs Reece, this dedicated band of thespians aims to bring a little culture to the local community, and at the same time celebrate the Bard’s 400th anniversary.

This will be Macbeth as you have never seen it before - it is unlikely even Shakespeare would recognise it as one of his great masterpieces but it’s the thought that counts.

The ladies will be creating chaos and mayhem at the Lion Theatre in Horncastle from November 29 to December 2.

Tickets are available from Horncastle Music Shop in The Bull Ring, 01507 526566.