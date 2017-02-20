Get clued up for Louth theatre production

Louth Playgoers will be taking on a classic Sherlock Holmes mystery for their March production.

The Hound of the Baskervilles, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s third Holmes novel, was originally serialised in The Strand magazine in 1901.

Back Row: Di Flower, Jack Lovett, Penny Frost, Chris Rozier and Mollie Tunnicliffe, Front Row: Jade Smith, Rob Rusling, Ruairidh Greig, Amber Asunta EMN-170220-114114001

Listed in a BBC poll as the top Sherlock Holmes story, it has been produced for screen and stage on many occasions.

This adaptation was published by American dramatist Tim Kelly in 1976 and has been well-received and successfully staged in theatres all over the world.

A spine-chilling evening tinged with murder and mayhem is guaranteed.

Performances start on Monday March 13 and continue nightly at 7.30pm until Saturday March 18.

Tickets cost £8.50, £5 for under 18s, and are available from the box office on 01507 600350, open 10am to 1pm, or online at www.louthplaygoers.com