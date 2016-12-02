First pantomime for Lincoln theatre

A cast for all ages takes to the stage in Lincoln for a five-week run of the New Theatre Royal’s first pantomime - Cinderella.

CBBC’s ‘Yonko’ Chris Johnson stars as the lovable Buttons, TV and Pop Star Kerry Katona as the magical Fairy Godmother and Coronation Street’s Ian Reddington as Baron Hardup.

With a spectacular flying carriage, the endearing Cinderella and Prince Charming and all the stars from TV, the show is suitable for all the family.

The pantomime runs from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, January 8.

For tickets visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.